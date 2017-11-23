This Year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Going To Have Extra-Tight Security

New York police have promised high security around the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, despite the lack of an explicit terrorism threat.

An “Islamic State” publication did last year note that the annual parade would be an “excellent target,” but CBS reported on Thursday that the authorities have picked up no specific threats or warnings about this year’s event, which begins at 9 a.m. EST.

Nonetheless, with the parade taking place only weeks after a deadly truck attack in the city, and with this year having seen many mass shootings, the NYPD is promising “enhanced security measures” around the parade.

“We had a couple of tough months as a nation,” said NYPD commissioner James O’Neill. “I want to assure the people that we swore to protect that anytime something happens anywhere in the world, the NYPD works with our law enforcement partners and studies it and we learn from it and it informs our decision making going forward.”

The measures will include sand trucks and blocker vehicles to make sure no vehicles can enter the parade route. Sniper teams and undercover operatives will be on the lookout for Las Vegas-style mass shooters, and cops will be carrying around portable radiation detectors.

If you’re attending the event, don’t bring large backpacks, chairs, coolers or umbrellas because the police will reportedly turn away anyone carrying such items.

The stars performing at this year’s parade will include Smokey Robinson, The Roots, Jimmy Fallon, Wyclef Jean and Flo Rida.