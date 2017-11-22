Your week in review, in haiku

1.

Having a Ball with

Geordi’s feed? Forging a new

frontier of stupid.

2.

Abusers exit

stage left. From a trickle to

a stream of justice?

3.

How do you say, “don’t

let the door hit you on the

way out,” in Shona?

4.

To be the one who

kept Keith Partridge up at night:

I think we loved you.

5.

Take just a moment

To be where and who you are.

Grateful here and now.

RaceAhead returns Monday, November 27. Have a happy and restful holiday. We are grateful for you.