Virginia Store Cancels Nike Shoe Release After Crowds Swarm Store

A store in Carytown, Virginia canceled the release of a highly-anticipated shoe after hundreds of people swarmed the store in order to get it.

Need Supply Co. allowed a few people inside early Tuesday to purchase Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 97/1. Many customers had been waiting outside the store to purchase the shoe for days, and the store was the only one in the region to have it for sale.

WRIC, a local news station in the area, reports that the shoe is completely vegan and was designed by Virginia native Sean Wotherspoon after he won Nike’s 2017 Vote Forward contest.

The store originally planned to open its doors at 10am Tuesday, but decided to call off the release around 4 a.m. when crowds became uncontrollable. A few customers with wristbands were able to purchase the $160 shoes. The store has said it will post a new release date on social media soon.

An early sample pair of the limited-edition shoes sold on eBay for $96,000. The shoes are expected to be released globally in March of next year.