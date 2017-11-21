Tell Us How You Feel About the Market, and We’ll Tell You Which Big Bank Is Your Soul Mate

Anyone could tell you that stocks right now look expensive, but to find the investment guru that’s truly right for you, you need to take other macro-economic compatibility issues into account. Is your big bank of choice supportive of your hypothesis that the rally hasn’t run its course? Does it understand your sensitivity to high levels of credit exposure? And does it share your conviction that tax cuts won’t be a panacea for economic growth? Take our handy quiz below to find your Wall Street soul mate.

Knowing that, on Nov. 20, the S&P was at 2,582:

» Do you think we’re overdue for a decline and that the phrase “‘tormented bulls’ best describes investor mentality”?

You’re a match for Goldman Sachs, projecting the S&P will end 2018 at 2,500.

» Do you think 2017’s global rally will be “restrained by ongoing global headwinds from high debt [and] slow labor recoveries”?

You’re besties with Wells Fargo, projecting a 2018 finale as high as 2,550.

» Do you see a “supportive economic backdrop, with benign recessionary risks”?

You should get to know Credit Suisse. It projects the S&P 500 will close out 2018 at 2,875.

