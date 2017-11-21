These Are the Best Video Games Deals of Black Friday 2017

If you’re standing in line in the wee hours of the morning at any point this holiday season, there’s a decent chance you’re hoping to get your hands on a video game console.

Whether it’s Nintendo’s SNES Classic or Nintendo Switch, demand is likely to outstrip supply on some game systems this year. Meanwhile, Sony’s PlayStation 4 continues to be a hot seller and Microsoft’s just released Xbox One X is likely to be a hit with core gamers, who like to have the latest and greatest hardware.

If you’re looking for a game console, your timing is pretty solid. Just like 4K TVs, video game consoles are also $50 cheaper on average this year, according to BFAds.com, a sister site of Ebates that focuses exclusively on Black Friday deals.

Sales on individual titles will be widespread – and the best deals really depend on which sort of games you like to play and what’s in your collection. But when it comes to video game consoles (and VR systems, their close cousins), here are some of the best offers to be found on Black Friday:

Sony Playstation 4 1TB + $50 GameStop gift card – $199.99 at GameStop

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle w/Halo – $329.99 at Kohl’s

Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle + Forza 7 & Forza 3 – $229.99 at Dell

Playstation VR Headset & Camera Bundle + Gran Turismo Sport – $299.99 at Dell

Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle + Extra Controller – $229.99 at Best Buy

Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System – $349 at Newegg

A word of advice for people giving a game system as a gift. Be sure to determine the best selling game for that system and toss that in. Video game hardware is exciting, but it ultimately comes down to the games you can play on it.