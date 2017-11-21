These Are the Best TV Deals of Black Friday 2017

There is seemingly no item that is more in demand on Black Friday than a big screen TV.

People line up outside of their local Walmart or Best Buy hours before the stores open and sprint to the electronics department to lay claim to one of the handful available at a tremendous discount. But with so many deals being advertised, which should you be chasing?

Here’s the good news. Prices for 4K sets are $50 lower on average this year, reports BFAds.com, a sister site of Ebates that focuses exclusively on Black Friday deals.

And if you’re willing to forego sleep and brave the shopping hordes, here are some of the best deals around on a new set, according to BFAds:

Avera 49” 4K UHD LED TV – $200 at Newegg

Sharp 50” 4K TV – $179.99 at Best Buy

Toshiba 55” 4K TV – $279.99 at Best Buy

Element 55” 4K TV – $299.99 at Meijer

Sony 60” 4K TV – $599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 58″ 4K Smart UHDTV – $598.00 at Walmart

Keep in mind that should you prove a little slow in the race to grab a bargain set, there will be other deals this season. (Dell and Amazon typically offer good ones on Cyber Monday.) And worst case, if you can hold out until mid- to late-January, prices on higher end sets, which generally don’t receive big discounts in December, will tumble after manufacturers introduce new models at electronics conference CES at the start of the year.