5 Apps That Will Make You a Pro Shopper on Black Friday

If you’re planning to brave the crowds on Black Friday, don’t do it alone.

Chances are you’ll be heading to the stores on Black Friday (or maybe even Thanksgiving) with a smartphone in hand. And while you could search for deals in your phone’s browser, downloading apps dedicated to Black Friday and finding offers is your best bet. The apps are free, list all of the offers from big and small retailers, and help you create a shopping plan.

But rather than waste time searching through the App Store or Google Play marketplace to find a good Black Friday app, we’ve compiled the following roundup of programs that will help you find the best deals and optimize your time on Black Friday. Check it out:

DealNews

DealNews is a free app that lets you quickly access the latest deals from a variety of big-name retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and others. It also gives you a tool to look up Black Friday ads for each retailer and finds you the best price at different stores on the products you’re most interested in. There’s even an alert function so you can be notified to deals.

Apple iPhone Download or Android Download

TGI Black Friday 2017

Another free app, TGI Black Friday 2017 gives you access to all the Black Friday ads from big retailers. The app lets you save deals for easy access on the big shopping day, and you can see which offers across retailers are most popular.

Apple iPhone Download or Android Download

Slickdeals Black Friday 2017

The free Slickdeals Black Friday 2017 app similarly gives you access to all the ads from your favorite retailers. From the app, you can search for stores or product categories, and create a shopping list ahead of time so you’re not wasting time. A compare function lets you see which retailer is offering the best deal on specific products.

Apple iPhone Download or Android Download

Black Friday Shopping

Black Friday Shopping is another free app that gives you access to all the ads big retailers have put out for Black Friday 2017. A filter function lets you choose from a variety of deals based on their product type, price, and whether they’re available now. You can even get Black Friday news from the app so you don’t miss out on last-minute offers.

Apple iPhone Download or Android Download

Flipp

Flipp is a handy (and free) app for helping you find Black Friday deals. You can search for offers by retailer or product, and plan your shopping route with a built-in shopping list. Flipp also includes a coupons feature so you can redeem offers from your smartphone.

Apple iPhone Download or Android Download