Black Friday is a day that’s never wanting for deals. For the real bargain hunters, though, the goal is to walk away from the store not only having secured a big discount on their item of choice—but with a freebie or two in hand as well.

Those giveaways can be overshadowed by the low prices on 4K TVs and video game consoles, but they’re not insignificant.

Curious about what you can grab while you’re fighting the crowds? Here’s a rundown of some of the most notable giveaways on Black Friday 2017.

Barnes & Noble – Doors open early on Black Friday, so the book seller’s offer of a free coffee before 10 a.m. will likely be warmly received. As an added bonus, you don’t have to make a purchase for the cup of joe.

JCPenney – To help pack the stores this year, the struggling retailer is offering a $500 off coupon for purchases of $500 as well as a $100 off $100 coupon. Those are, admittedly, rare and you’ll have to be there when doors open. Failing that, your chances of getting a $10 off $10 coupon are a bit better.

Petco – You’re not the only one who gets to dress ridiculously at this time of year. On Friday and Saturday, Petco will give away a free pair of cat or dog antlers with every purchase.

Field & Stream – Be one of the first 150 people in line on Black Friday (or Thanksgiving) and you’ll get a free gift card—and be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card.

Mill’s Fleet Farm – Want a free plush owl? Be one of the first 500 customers on Friday.

Belk – The first 150 customers will get a scratch card that’s worth anywhere from $15 to $250.

Cabela’s – You’ll need to wake up real early to get the freebies here. The first 600 people in line at 5 a.m. have a chance to win everything from gift cards to a smoker.