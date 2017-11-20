Pokemon Go Trainers Are Attempting to Capture 3 Billion Pokemon in 7 Days

Remember Pokemon Go, the AI game that captured everyone’s attention last summer? Now the developer behind the game is launching a special “Global Catch” event that actually sounds pretty impossible: catching three billion Pokemon over the course of seven days.

The event officially started yesterday or November 19 and runs until November 26th.

Heavy reports that catching 500 million Pokemon will earn trainers double XP and Lure Modules that works for six hours rather than three, and catching 1.5 billion will grant players double stardust. Once unlocked, rewards will last until 1pm PT on December 1st.

The “Global Catch” event coincides with the launch of a new Pokemon video series called Pokemon Go Travel where trainers travel around the world capturing rare Pokemon.

Thankfully, that 3 billion number isn’t an individual goal, and instead is one that all trainer will work together to achieve, making it much more reachable.

Niantic, the developer behind the game, has announced plans to release a Harry Potter version of the game next year.