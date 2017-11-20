Charlie Rose Responds to Suspension by CBS, PBS, and Bloomberg Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose, who has also hosted a long-standing interview show distributed by both PBS and Bloomberg, was suspended by all three companies on Monday after The Washington Post reported allegations of sexual harassment by eight women. “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior,” Rose said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. Rose is also contributor to CBS acclaimed Sunday evening newsmagazine 60 Minutes.

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

According to the Post’s account, eight women who worked with or hoped to work on the Charlie Rose show say Rose, 75, made unwanted sexual advances. Three women—Reah Bravo, a former intern and producer; Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, an assistant to Rose; and Megan Creydt, a show coordinator—went on the record describing a string of similar incidents that included inappropriate touching, talking, and even walking around naked in front of them. Yvette Vega, Rose’s executive producer, was aware of the incidents, reports the Post:

“I explained how he inappropriately spoke to me during those times,” Godfrey-Ryan said. “She would just shrug and just say, ‘That’s just Charlie being Charlie.’ ”

The Post’s report detailed how Rose’s power sometimes created an environment of constant fear among the women who worked for him, despite people reporting his activity to Vega. Other staffers were purportedly aware of Rose’s behavior. For example, when Bravo worked a side job at Rose’s house, she was told by a co-worker, “If Rose did anything ‘sketchy’… she should not hesitate to call the show’s car service to return home,” the Post said.

Groping, hair grabbing, pressing his body into theirs—the allegations made by Rose’s former employees go on and on in describing how he allegedly blurred the lines between professional and unprofessional contact.

“It would usually entail some version of him also touching me,” said Godfrey-Ryan. “A hand on the upper thigh. He’d give a hug but touch the side of the breast.”

Responses to Rose’s alleged behavior came fast from CBS, PBS, and Bloomberg. “We are deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations and are immediately suspending the show from airing on Bloomberg TV,” Bloomberg said in a statement. CBS distanced itself from Rose via Twitter:

Statement from CBS News: "Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously." — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 20, 2017

PBS also announced it was immediately suspending distribution of Charlie Rose, noting that the show is produced by Charlie Rose, Inc., an independent television production company. “PBS does not fund this nightly program or supervise its production, but we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” a spokesperson said.

Charlie Rose first aired in September 1991 on WNET, also known as New York City’s “Channel 13,” a PBS affiliate.