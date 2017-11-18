Honda is recalling 900,000 Odyssey minivans after receiving injury reports related to a problem that causes second-row seats to tip forward.

The recall, announced Saturday, includes vehicle models from 2011 to 2017. Of the affected minivans, 800,000 were sold in the U.S.

Honda said it had received 46 reports of injuries linked to the vehicle issue, in which the second-row seats fall forward if they are not properly latched. The company has offered instructions on its website on how to correctly latch the seats after adjusting them.

“If a second row seat is not properly latched after adjusting it side-to-side or reinstalling a removed seat, the seat may tip forward during moderate to heavy braking, increasing the risk of injury to an occupant,” Honda said in a statement. “This issue will not occur if a seat is properly latched.”

Honda recommends customers affected by the recall take immediate action to have their vehicles repaired for free.