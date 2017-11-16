Thanksgiving 2017 Will See the Most Travelers in 12 Years

A record number of Americans are going to travel for their turkey this year.

Around 50.9 million people in the United States will travel 50 miles or more from home for the Nov. 23 holiday, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). That’s an increase of 1.6 million people or 3.3% from last year, and the highest volume since 2005.

The vast majority of Americans traveling will do so by automobile with 45.5 million hitting the roads. Another 3.95 million are expected to fly to their holiday destinations.

A healthier economy and cheap flights are fueling the Thanksgiving travel boom, says AAA.

“A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence, fueling a strong year for the travel industry, which will continue into the holiday season,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president, said in a statement.

Interestingly enough, 3.2% more Americans are traveling via automobile this year versus 2016 despite the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, with the national average clocking in at $2.54 per gallon.

Airfares, meanwhile, are down 23% from last year and the lowest in five years with round-trip domestic flights averaging $157.