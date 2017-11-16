Data Sheet—Nvidia's CEO Is Just Getting Started at the Firm He Co-Founded 24 Years Ago

NEWSWORTHY

Less neutral. Federal regulators are moving forward with plans to gut their 2015 net neutrality rules. Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai will release his proposal next week for a vote in December. Likely to be approved by the Republican majority at the agency, Pai’s plan is expected to lift the ban on Internet service providers slowing, blocking, or discriminating against online content.

Unverified. Twitter is removing its much-coveted “verified” status of users who post racist and hateful material, the company said Wednesday. Several users, including Jason Kessler, who helped organize a high-profile white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, and white supremacist Richard Spencer, have already complained on Twitter about their losing their blue check marks.

On the come back trail. Networking equipment giant Cisco Systems is still on the mend, but doing a little better than Wall Street expected. Revenue in Cisco’s most recent quarter declined 2% from last year to $12.1 billion, its eighth consecutive drop, but the company said it expects growth of up to 3% next quarter. “We’re seeing the benefit of this transformation we have been going through the last couple of years,” CFO Kelly Kramer tells Barron’s. The stock, which has had some highs and lows this year but was up 13% as of Wednesday, gained another 6% in premarket trading.

Virtual money. Payments processor Square is dabbling in digital currencies. The company said on Wednesday that it was experimenting with allowing users to buy and sell bitcoin via its Cash mobile app. On Thursday, American Express horned in, saying it would partner with startup Ripple to use blockchain tech for moving some international payments between the United States and Britain.

Monoculture. The November edition of the 500 fastest super computers in the world, handily known as the TOP500 Supercomputer list, is out this week with an important milestone. Two Chinese computers that ran IBM’s AIX software dropped off the list, meaning all 500 of the entries now run Linux, almost 20 years after the first Linux supercomputer made its debut.

Cheaper by the dozen. Amazon’s new grocery subsidiary, Whole Foods, says it is cutting prices again, this time with a focus on your holiday shopping list. Organic turkeys are down to $3.49 a pound. But this round of price cuts is even deeper for Prime members. They pay only $2.99 for the more natural bird.

Oof. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway did not sell all of its stake in IBM, as I wrote in yesterday’s newsletter, but cut its holding by one third.