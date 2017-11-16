Disney's New Pixar Movie 'Coco' Already Set a Box Office Record

Walt Disney’s latest animated Pixar movie has already made box office history in one country.

Coco, a movie set in Mexico during the country’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday and featuring several Mexican voice actors, has performed extremely well in Mexico since its release in the region on October 27. While Coco‘s success in Mexico is not at all unexpected, the movie has already set a box office record by pulling in $43 million after less than a month in theaters, according to Variety.

On Wednesday, Coco passed another Disney film, 2012’s The Avengers, to take the crown as the country’s highest-grossing movie ever.

The movie does not open in the U.S. until November 22, but it should also perform well here, and in the rest of the world, based on the warm critical reception its received, so far. Coco currently has a 96% rating on movie reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The last Pixar movie that topped 90% on Rotten Tomatoes was 2016’s Finding Dory, which went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Coco follows a young boy, Miguel, who loves music and journeys to the Land of the Dead, where he learns about his family’s history and the traditions around Día de los Muertos. The movie offers no shortage of lively musical numbers featuring the voices of actors such as Anthony Gonzalez (as Miguel), Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, and Ana Ofelia Murguía.