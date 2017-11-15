It’s not uncommon for presidents to express condolences after a mass shooting in America, but it’s certainly unusual for them to forget the city in which it occurred.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night after the shooting at the Rancho Tehema Elementary School in northern California. But instead of acknowledging the tragedy there, he name-checked the one in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which took place Nov. 5.
In a now-deleted tweet that remained on his timeline through early Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: “May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived.”
Predictably, the gaffe caused outrage on Twitter, with followers and opponents questioning if Trump had just cut and pasted his sympathies to people. They also chided his poor grammar.
As of 9 a.m. ET this morning, Trump had still not commented on social media about the California shooting. He did, however, promote an upcoming feature on Fox & Friends about his recent trip to Asia.