Strangers Are Throwing Money at Woman Who Gave Trump the Finger

Juli Briskman was fired when the picture of her flipping off the presidential motorcade went viral. But she’s doing just fine these days.

After word spread that her employer, government contractor Akima LLC, had terminated her, supporters quickly rallied and set up a fund-raising campaign in her name. To date, she has received pledges for nearly $75,000 in donations from people she has never met (and likely never will).

Over 3,000 donations, ranging from $5 to $250 have rolled in over the past week.

A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course October 28, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

The campaign claims to have connected with Briskman and says she will receive all funds. Fortune was unable to independently verify the claim, however.

In a note, which the campaign says is from her, however, Briskman thanks the donors saying ” After I was terminated from my job on October, 31, … I was shocked and worried about many things. … Through your very generous donations, many of those heavy burdens have been lifted.”

Briskman hasn’t yet announced a new job, but — rather predictably — she does have at least one offer. Porn company xHamster put an open offer on Twitter for her to join their marketing and social media team, following the long tradition of adult entertainment companies trying to catch a ride on pop culture events.

xHamster is the same website that last year blocked users with North Carolina IP addresses from accessing its site after the state passed a bill to prevent local governments from passing any laws to protect LGBT citizens from discrimination.