Trump Believes Roy Moore Should End Senate Run if Teen Sex Allegations Are True

The White House has issued a response to allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Moore once pursued a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32. En route to Vietnam Friday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke on behalf of President Trump, warning against jumping to conclusions.

Sanders said that Trump “believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case from many years ago, to destroy a person’s life.

“However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.”

The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced! We are are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message. (1/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

Moore has denied the allegations, despite on the record accusations from four women. He took to Twitter Thursday evening, accusing the “Obama-Clinton machine” of launching a “vicious and nasty round of attacks” against him, continuing in another tweet that “The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal—even inflict physical harm—if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me.”

Many Republicans distanced themselves from Moore following The Post report, in some cases calling on him to withdraw his candidacy. However, Moore has promised that he will “never give up.” He even sent a fundraising pitch just hours after the story was released.