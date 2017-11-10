Actress Ellen Page joined the recent wave of women in Hollywood who have called out the inappropriate behavior of powerful men in the industry.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Juno and Inception actress accused movie director-producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and expressed regret over the fact that she worked with director Woody Allen on his 2012 film To Rome with Love. Page called Ratner “homophobic” and she claims he sexually harassed her about her sexual orientation while they were both on the set of 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, which Ratner directed. Page came out as gay in 2014.

“He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic,” Page wrote on Facebook. She also claimed to have heard Ratner make inappropriate sexual comments about other women on the film set. Several women have recently come forward to accuse Ratner of sexual harassment, though the producer has so far denied all of their allegations.

In the same Facebook post, Page described other harassment she has endured in Hollywood and she also took aim at Woody Allen, the controversial Annie Hall director who has previously been accused of sexual abuse (allegations he has also repeatedly denied). Page called starring in To Rome with Love in spite of those previous allegations “an awful mistake.”

“I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this,” Page wrote.

Page is the latest actor to publicly express regret for working with Allen, while actresses such as Kate Winslet and Scarlett Johansson have received criticism in recent years for taking roles in the iconic director’s films.