Billionaire Tom Steyer Is Doubling His Budget on These Ads to Impeach Trump

Billionaire Tom Steyer said Thursday that he is spending an additional $10 million on his impeachment campaign against President Donald Trump.

Steyer, a Democratic megadonor and former hedge fund manager, announced the boost in funding on a conference call Thursday, saying he will fund two new impeachment ads, according to Politico. Steyer launched a campaign to impeach Trump last month, spending “well over” $10 million for the first ad to run in all 50 states, a spokesman said at the time. His impeachment petition has since garnered more than 1.9 million signatures, Politico reports.

In an interview with TIME last month, Steyer called the Trump Administration an “immediate danger to the health and safety of America” and said he has no plans to stop the impeachment campaign.

“I’m willing to do just about anything to try and contribute to getting us back on a growth path that is just and good for America,” he said.

“Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!” Trump said on Twitter shortly after the national ad campaign began.