Starbucks Just Added 2 More New Holiday Drinks to Its Menu

Thanksgiving may still be two weeks away, but the holiday season is already in full swing at Starbucks.

The coffee giant on Thursday announced that it added two new holiday beverages to its menu: a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and a Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte. Those with a real sweet tooth can now also munch on a Candy Cane Whoopie Pie, composed of peppermint icing sandwiched between layers of chocolate cake.

The White Chocolate Mocha is finished with a surprising ingredient, according to Starbucks: a sprinkle of candied cranberry sugar. “The tartness of the sugared cranberries complements the creamy toasted white chocolate and adds a bling of holiday color,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said in a statement. The Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte, meanwhile, offers a warm and toasty take on the classic tea drink.

The new holiday offerings are available, in hot or iced form, at Starbucks (sbux) locations around the country starting Thursday, and are included in the chain’s holiday buy-one-get-one-free event, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m. each day between now and Nov. 13. Starbucks’ classic holiday drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha and the Eggnog Latte, are also included in the promotion.