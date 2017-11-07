It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year since Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States. His presidency has taken the world on a wild political rollercoaster: From the travel ban to the repeal of DACA, the firing James Comey, and the investigation into Russian meddling in the election—it’s been quite a year.

In August, President Trump signed a bill that toughens the existing restrictions imposed by the Obama administration in 2014. The new law also limits the president’s power to ease or alter penalties on Russia without congressional approval.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who may have expected a different outcome, given Trump’s campaign promises “to get along with Russia,” ordered the U.S. to cut its diplomatic mission in Russia. In retaliation, the State Department closed a Russian consulate in San Francisco and its two annexes on the East coast. Despite the positive feelings many Russians hold towards President Trump, some insiders say the relationship between the two countries has plummeted to its lowest level since the end of the Cold War.

So what do Russians think of Donald Trump now? Fortune went to Siberia, Russia to find the answer to that question. See what we discovered in the video above.