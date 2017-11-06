How to Spot the Netflix Email Scam Hitting Millions of Subscribers

A new phishing email scam is targeting millions of Netflix subscribers. The email scam is designed to trick Netflix users into thinking their accounts are in danger of suspension, which means that any subscribers worried about having their latest Stranger Things binge interrupted could be in danger of falling prey to a scheme seeking their personal and credit card information.

According to Deadline, the new scam has already targeted roughly 110 million Netflix subscribers with phishing emails disguised as official correspondence from Netflix warning users that their accounts could be suspended if their billing information is not updated. The emails include a link to a fake Netflix page that asks users to enter log-in details and, eventually, updated personal and billing information.

Mailguard, an Australian tech privacy company, first called attention to the scam last week with a post that includes screenshots of the phishing email, which features the subject line “Your suspension notification,” as well as fake Netflix webpages that include images from some of the streaming service’s popular TV series, like The Crown and House of Cards. Mailguard’s post advises people to always “hover your mouse over links within emails” to ensure the domain they link to is legitimate.

A similar email scam targeted Netflix subscribers earlier this year, in which an email directed users to click a link in an email to update their billing information. Netflix’s Help Center page offers tips on how subscribers can avoid any phishing attempts, noting that “Netflix will never ask for any personal information to be sent to us over email.”

Fortune has contacted Netflix for comment and we will update this article with any response.