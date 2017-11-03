Starbucks Is Partnering With Visa to Offer You Loyal Coffee Fiends a New Credit Card

In a bid to increase brand loyalty, Starbucks is planning to offer a co-branded Visa credit card.

Starbucks announced the J.P. Morgan Chase co-branded card during an earnings call on Thursday. “We are pleased to announce that our first product with Chase to be launched this winter will be a co-branded Visa credit card, enabling customers to receive Starbucks Rewards with their purchases both in and out of Starbucks stores,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said.

Previously, Starbucks allowed users to earn rewards by purchasing goods through its mobile app.

The company also plans to offer a prepaid Visa card.

The news comes as Starbucks posted earnings that missed expectations on Thursday.