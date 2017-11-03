Kevin Spacey's Talent Agent and Publicist Have Both Left Him

Both Spacey’s publicist and talent agency have stopped representing him, as things continue to unravel for the Hollywood actor in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Netflix on Tuesday announced it would suspend production of House of Cards‘ sixth season, but new allegations have surfaced accusing Spacey of sexual harassment on the set of the political Netflix drama itself. As a result, publicist Staci Wolfe of Polaris and talent agency Creative Artists Agency LLC have parted ways with the Oscar-winner.

Spacey made the set into a “toxic” work environment through a pattern of sexual assault CNN reported, citing eight present or past employees on the show. One former production assistant alleges Spacey sexually assaulted him during one of the earlier seasons of House of Cards. Workers chose to withhold their identities from the CNN report for fear their careers would be jeopardized.

The new accusations follow an article that was released by BuzzFeed News a little less than a week ago, where actor Anthony Rapp reported that Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1985, when Rapp was 14 years old.

“We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey’s interaction with members of the crew of ‘House of Cards,’” Media Rights Capital, the show’s producer, said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority.”

Wolfe, Spacey’s former publicist, released a statement last night, announcing Spacey would be “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”