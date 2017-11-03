Scientists Develop Drug That Can 'Melt Away' Harmful Fat

Scientists think they’ve discovered a new drug that can melt away heart-clogging fat.

CNBC reports that researchers from the University of Aberdeen think that one dose of a new drug Trodusquemine could completely reverse the effects of Atherosclerosis, the build-up of fatty plaque in the arteries. The condition can cause a number of heart problems, including a stroke or heart attack.

The drug was initially developed to help treat cancer and diabetes. Another cancer drug, Canakinumab, was recently discovered to have some heart benefits as well.

Researchers have found that mice that are given a single dose of the drug have less fatty plaque in their arteries than those that have not had the drug. It’s still in a pre-clinical level trial, but it seems to be working.

Next, researchers plan to conduct human trials to see if the drug could potentially be used to help treat people with Atherosclerosis. Separate trials are already underway to use the drug in diabetes and cancer care.