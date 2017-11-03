Nestle will use cage-free eggs in all of its food products in the U.S. and Europe by 2020, and globally by 2025, the company said.

Nestle said it is making the change in an effort to “enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.”

“This includes ensuring decent welfare standards for animals that are reared for the ingredients used in our products,” Nestle said in a statement.

More than 40% of Nestle’s eggs already come from cage-free sources in certain areas, including Europe.

Nestle said that making the complete switch will require time and investment.

“We will manage this in a sustainable and cost effective way during the implementation period, ensuring consumers continue to access affordable high quality foods throughout,” the company said.