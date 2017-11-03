Amazon Is Cutting Back Its Fresh Delivery Service in These 5 States

Amazon Fresh customers got a piece of bad news today.

Amazon has reportedly emailed customers in at least five states telling them that the grocery service would be closing.

Read: Whole Foods Is Hiring 6,000 People Today As Part of ‘National Hiring Day’

Customers in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and California have told Recode that they received such a notice, informing them that Amazon Fresh deliveries will cease at the end of the month. According to Recode, even customers in larger cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia have been told that their Amazon Fresh service would be discontinued.

Read: Amazon Is Already Offering Black Friday Deals

News of the Amazon Fresh closures follows closely on the heels of Amazon’s announcement that it would be looking to fill 6,000 positions at Whole Foods. Amazon acquired Whole Foods three months ago for $13.7 billion. It is expected that the acquisition will play a part in Amazon’s grocery delivery strategy moving forward. Nevertheless, an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters that the closure of Amazon Fresh was unrelated to the Whole Foods deal.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.