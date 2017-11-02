Here's What it Will Cost to Buy All of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' This Year

By Chris Morris
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens? Not if you’re Oprah Winfrey.

The media mogul has released the annual ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ list – and it’s once again loaded with a wide-ranging selection of goodies. But if you want to be like Oprah and get everything on the list, you’re going to need an Oprah-sized bank account as well.

All totaled, purchasing each of the 102 items will run you north of $14,000. While some of the gifts on the 2017 list are free, others have a price tag that dwarfs what most people will spend during the entire holiday season. And other items—like the $50 blueberries (five lbs frozen and shipped directly to you from a farm owned by Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels)—might be a bit extravagant for the average American.

Among this notable items on Oprah’s list this year are:

Casa Dragones Joven Tequila

Oprah’s a tequila fan, so she offered up two choices from her favorite distillery this year—a go-to Blanco (which runs $75 to make your high end margaritas) and Joven, a sipping tequila that comes in at $285. “I’ve sampled tequilas all over the world, but Casa Dragones is still my go-to,” she says.

Amazon Echo Show

Oprah and Amazon work closely together. (You can buy most this year’s list from the retailer), so it’s not a big surprise to see the latest digital assistant ($230) make the list.

Marton eCycling Real, Gramercy, and Studio City Commuter Step-Through Bicycles

With gears that shift automatically and a classic design, these bikes are customizable and make it easier to zip around town in style. Price tag? $1,200.

Yellow Leaf Hammocks

No house is a home without a hammock, so Oprah has chosen these Thailand-made designs, created by artisan weavers. They run $199.

Samsung Frame 55-inch TV

Televisions don’t have to be monochrome black slabs on the wall. This Samsung offering lets you put a frame around the TV’s bezel and displays a painting or photograph of your choosing (including those from your own collection). Gorgeous, but it comes at the cost of $2,000.

