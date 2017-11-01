LinkedIn Just Named This Surprising Startup the Top Company to Watch

LinkedIn released its list of the “Top Companies and Startups” for 2017 today, and its #1 company to watch this year might surprise you.

This year’s #1 startup is Uber. LinkedIn says that the company has “been in the public eye this year for all the wrong reasons,” but notes that all of its issues haven’t prevented the company from continuing to grow or from attracting top talent. Of all the companies on this year’s list, LinkedIn says that “Uber has the most workers who have joined from other LinkedIn Top Companies,” companies such as Google, JPMorgan, and Facebook.

Coming in second on this year’s list is Airbnb, which is set to pass 100 million guest arrivals this year, a 25% increase over 2016’s numbers. WeWork took third place thanks to doubling its membership numbers and expanding to new locations, and Uber-rival Lyft and Slack rounded out the top five.

To be eligible to be on the list, companies needed to be 10 years old or younger, have at least 100 employees, remain independent and privately held, and have at least one round of venture-backed funding.