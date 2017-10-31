Billionaire Tom Steyer's Petition to Impeach Trump Has Collected Over 1 Million Signatures

California billionaire and political activist Tom Steyer has put some serious money behind impeaching Trump—and it looks like his efforts might be paying off, at least in terms of signatures.

On October 20, Steyer launched a campaign to impeach Trump, with an ad that quickly went viral and a petition to get others to join his effort. According to sources, Steyer spent “well over” ten million dollars to air the ad in all 50 states.

The efforts quickly triggered the wrath of Trump, who tweeted on Friday that “Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!”

But according to figures acquired by Axios, Steyer’s petition has already collected more than one million signatures to date—1,119,720, to be exact.

Steyer explained in an interview with TIME that Trump is “an immediate danger to the health and safety of America,” arguing that Trump’s administration “doesn’t have a clue.” His ad tells viewers that “a Republican Congress once impeached a president for far less.”

Steyer’s belief in the real and present danger of the Trump presidency has encouraged him to consider various avenues to put an end to it. Referring to a possible run for California Governor or a Senate seat, Steyer told TIME, “I’m willing to do just about anything to try and contribute to getting us back on a growth path that is just and good for America. I haven’t ruled out any of those races because I’m trying to figure out the thing that will make the biggest impact.”

In the short-term, however, Steyer plans to continue running his “need to impeach” ad and gather signatures on the petition.