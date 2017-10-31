'Are They Trying to Silence Me?' Rose McGowan Responds to Arrest Warrant

Actress Rose McGowan is facing arrest.

According to the Associated Press, an arrest warrant was issued for the actress for possessing a controlled substance.

Following a flight from Los Angeles to Washington Dulles at the start of this year, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reportedly found traces of narcotics on her belongings. Rob Yingling, a spokesman for the department, told Deadline that they have “attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge.” The charge is a felony.

While the warrant was issued on February 1, McGowan—who earlier this month accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her—tweeted yesterday that the warrant is part of a conspiracy to silence her.

She tweeted, “Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horseshit.”

McGowan did not explicitly state who she believes is trying to silence her, but several others have agreed with her sentiments.

McGowan retweeted a tweet by writer Ashlee Marie Preston that said, “If @rosemcgowan would have taken that million dollars in hush money I’m quite sure this wouldn’t even be a headline…” McGowan retweeted it, adding the word “Fact.”

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer echoed the thought, tweeting that “It’s not a coincidence that Rose McGowan and Corey Feldman have both had this happen to them after speaking out against Hollywood predators.”

Earlier this month, McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended after she escalated accusations against Harvey Weinstein. When McGowan asked followers on Instagram to “be [her] voice” following the suspension, thousands of women boycotted Twitter for a day in solidarity.