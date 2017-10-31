It's Not Just You: Google Docs Is Mysteriously Locking People Out of Files Today

Google said Tuesday that it is investigating reports that users have been locked out of their Google Docs for apparently violating its terms of service.

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Docs,” a Google spokesperson told Fortune. “We will provide more information when appropriate.”

Users have been reporting that they are receiving a message saying, “This item has been flagged as inappropriate and can no longer be shared,” with options to request a review or dismiss. Many of the users reporting the issue work in media, and the issue occurred for Fortune editors on Tuesday morning. But others have also reported the same issue for class documents and personal work.

Google Docs’ Twitter account has been responding to users asking about the problem.

Has anyone had @googledocs lock you out of a doc before? My draft of a story about wildlife crime was just frozen for violating their TOS. — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) October 31, 2017

So Google Docs just kicked me out of my class' collaborative study guide because it "violates the terms of service" ???? pic.twitter.com/vtEIFXgSnD — 🎃Sara S. Pumpkins🎃 (@x_saramaria_x) October 31, 2017

something's up with google docs. locked out of some docs for violation of tos, but not others — Chris Bourg (@mchris4duke) October 31, 2017

Google has not yet released a cause for issue.