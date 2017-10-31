The 50 Best Workplaces in Southern California

Blue skies and sprawling beaches aren’t Southern California’s only draw. Fortune partner Great Place to Work combed through thousands of employee surveys to pick out the best companies to work for in one of the country’s most coveted regions. The result is our ranking of the top companies in L.A. and beyond. From food (MOD pizza) to retail (Patagonia) to video games (Activision), there’s something for everyone on this list.

Large Companies:

1. Ultimate Software

U.S. headquarters: Weston, Fla.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 3126

Major locations in S. Calif: Santa Ana

Employees say:

“This is the best-run, most ethical organization that I’ve ever worked for. Until you actually experience the culture it’s hard to believe that places like this still exist. The leaders at Ultimate always put people first”

“I’ve worked for many large organizations and some on the smaller side, and most people have never met their CEO. Here, Scott Scherr takes the time to meet each of us, and takes a genuine interest in why we transitioned to Ultimate. He speaks at our engagements, shakes our hand, takes us to dinner, and asks about our families. Plus, as salespeople, we have creative liberty with how we feel comfortable going into the field. I’m proud to work for Ultimate Software.”

2. New American Funding

U.S. headquarters: Tustin, Calif.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 2397

Major locations in S. Calif: Tustin, Santa Ana, Riverside

Employees say:

“Management does not micromanage which is really unique in this industry. I’ve never been happier or more productive. It makes you want to do more for your manager and company without being asked. Everyone is supportive and eager to lend a helping hand.”

“I feel very supported by everyone from my peers to my direct superior and all the way up to senior executives. It’s easy to recognize that they are genuinely interested in my success and helping me get there. It is very inspiring and motivating to know I have such accomplished men and women in my corner. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be employed here and plan on making the most of it.”

3. Scripps Health

U.S. headquarters: San Diego

Industry: Health Care

No. U.S. employees: Confidential

Major locations in S. Calif: San Diego, La Jolla, Encinitas, Chula Vista

Employees say:

“The camaraderie between the staff is what makes working at Scripps unique. The staff is extremely friendly with each other no matter what position is held. This friendly environment makes Scripps a great place to work.”

“As an employee of Scripps Health for 15 years I am happy to say, I have been fortunate to work with many outstanding employees, physicians, nurses, technicians, administrative staff, and volunteers who are really living Scripps mission. We as a team are relentlessly patient focused. And Scripps Health leaders are engaged with their employees and committed to their well-being. They encourage the development of high self-esteem in their employees by providing a friendly team working environment, education, promotions and frequent social employee events.”

4. The Cheesecake Factory

U.S. headquarters: Calabasas Hills, Calif.

Industry: Hospitality

No. U.S. employees: 36957

Major locations in S. Calif: Calabasas

Employees say:

“Everyone here is unique in their own way. Managers and employees have a great sense of humor, are easy to talk to, and always willing to help. I always have fun working here, even when I’m stressed out, there’s always someone to put a smile on my face.”

“This place is so high energy! The management is so understanding of my school, internships and mistakes. I don’t feel intimidated, I feel welcomed. After three years of being here, it will be sad to leave for more school, but I feel I can always come back if I need to. The community feeling is what has kept me here, even on rough days with guests.”

5. Cornerstone OnDemand

U.S. headquarters: Santa Monica, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 1187

Major locations in S. Calif: Santa Monica

Employees say:

“Leadership always tries to give back and support our communities. We have a mentorship program year-round that pairs students with an employee. They also provide our software and resources to different non-profit organizations.”

“Cornerstone has a unique culture that is forever fostering both professional and personal growth while often combining the two. Being a talent management software company, we make sure that we are the best use case of our own software and live out our motto of ‘realize your potential’ every day by making sure that our managers are constantly challenging their employees, while also providing the training and resources necessary to fill in any skill gaps that are preventing them from reaching the next level. On the personal side, I’m a huge fan of our Global Development Days, which are mainly employee-led training sessions on the variety of skills, hobbies, passions, and interests that our diverse employees have inside and/or outside of work that they then share with anyone who is interested.”

6. Cooley

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 1788

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles, San Diego

Employees say:

“Cooley is an incredible law firm to work for because it consistently puts you in a position to succeed. Whether you are an attorney, paralegal, or assistant, you are given opportunities to take ownership of tasks and demonstrate your leadership.”

“After my last Big Law job, I told myself I would NEVER work in another law firm, ever again. I had my sights set on several startup opportunities because I didn’t want to be stifled in the way Big Law tends to treat its people. However, when I learned more about Cooley as a workplace, not just as a firm, I thought it was worth a shot. I can say, without reservation, it’s the best job I’ve ever had. My direct management and firm wide management is clear and communicative about vision. And the vision is exciting and innovative. I’m excited to come to work each day knowing there will be a free flow of exciting ideas, and realistic plans to put them into action.”

7. Kimley-Horn

U.S. headquarters: Raleigh, N.C.

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 2822

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“The company invests significantly in training of young professional staff and assigns them client-facing responsibilities early in their career. This has proven to be an excellent way to grow staff and their ability to perform as consultants for clients.”

“The can-do attitudes and collaborative spirit of the company and the staff is positively energizing and very fulfilling. The commitment to excellence is contagious and inspiring. This is an exceptional place to work with outstanding people to work with and learn from.”

8. Quicken Loans

U.S. headquarters: Detroit

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 13690

Major locations in S. Calif: San Diego

Employees say:

“Quicken Loans empowers people, and not just our own team members. We’re involved in the neighborhood, supporting local businesses, and the rebirth of Detroit. There’s nothing more satisfying than knowing you have an impact on those around you.”

“I think that the main factor that differentiates Quicken Loans from any other company or organization that I have been a part of is the focus on feedback and what is done with the feedback received. Team members have the opportunity to influence the process and the business and any ideas are welcomed. I love that my opinion matters. I also think that upper management does an amazing job of hiring qualified candidates that fit our culture. The people are by far the thing that makes Quicken Loans the best place to work. I can honestly say that the majority of the team members I have worked with are some of the best people that I have ever met.”

U.S. headquarters: Santa Ana, Calif.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 12373

Major locations in S. Calif: Santa Ana

Employees say:

“New-hire training is thorough and well planned. Ongoing training and development has been prioritized by the company. I appreciate the transparency shown regarding financial information within the corporation, and performance expectations.”

“I am impressed at the level of access that you have with senior management. If an issue arises on a transaction, we can always get someone on the phone rather quickly in order to find a solution. One of the many reasons I have stayed here so long is their ‘customer first’ attitude. The customer experience is extremely important and that shows through management’s messaging, but also through their actions.”

10. Swinerton

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

No. U.S. employees: 1447

Major locations in S. Calif: Irvine, San Diego

Employees say:

“Swinerton is employee-owned, which promotes team unity in everything that we do. We strive toward a common goal, and perform above and beyond what is expected of us. Most importantly, we excel to prove why Swinerton is California’s top general contractor!”

“This company provides a lot of valuable training and is constantly trying to improve how they do business. This is just lip service at many companies and employees are not really given the time to train learn or work on improving the company or themselves. Here you are given the time to work on things and encouraged to put down your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of helping yourself learn and grow as a leader.”

11. Camden Property Trust

U.S. headquarters: Houston

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

No. U.S. employees: 1622

Major locations in S. Calif: Throughout Southern California

Employees say:

“Our creativity creates happiness and laughter. We find ways to inject that into every work day. It brings down stress levels, and promotes health, creative thinking, and the desire to grow and develop.”

“Camden provides extraordinary opportunities to employees looking to grow and develop. As a younger member of management, I have been given opportunities that I know are not common at other large, publicly traded companies. Higher management is very involved in frontline operations and takes the time to connect personally with every employee. The executives and owners go out of their way to get to know even the lowest, entry-level employee. After only two and a half years with the company, I have had various personal conversations with each C-level executive and multiple senior Vice Presidents. This truly is a company with a family feel where everyone works together and strives to provide the best service possible.”

12. Navy Federal Credit Union

U.S. headquarters: Vienna, Virginia

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 13832

Major locations in S. Calif: San Diego

Employees say:

“Yes, in 80 years of existence, NFCU has NEVER had a layoff. If your position is eliminated, they will find another position for you, and train you.”

“Navy Federal is one of the best things that ever happened to me. I have had the privilege of feeling like an investment and seen as an asset. My leadership chains have been fantastic with each opportunity I’ve been given. I have grown into professional leader and there’s still so much left to experience. I met my wife here, I’ve built an amazing social and professional network, and I’ve made great friends along the way. Navy Federal is truly and amazing place to work.”

13. PrimeLending

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 2915

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego

Employees say:

“It’s wonderful that you can reach out to higher management without being made to feel like you are overstepping your boundary lines, and they are willing to help or find someone to help you. Makes you really feel like part of a team or the family.”

“People genuinely care about one another. We sincerely celebrate the success of our team members when they are promoted or celebrate a milestone.”

14. Intuit

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 6216

Major locations in S. Calif: San Diego

Employees say:

“The company is great at bringing together diverse individuals across different disciplines and giving them the power to do what is right for the customer.”

“There’s a phenomenal clarity of product vision and strategies to achieve it—better than any I’ve seen before. Leadership is top caliber, inspirational and approachable all at the same time. Our number-one focus is on improving the lives of our customers. This makes it rewarding to come to work every day and makes for a great working environment. We don’t just say we care about customers, every action we take demonstrates it.”

15. Delta Air Lines

U.S. headquarters: Atlanta

Industry: Transportation

No. U.S. employees: 82431

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“There are endless opportunities to grow your career if you want to. You can be part of an employee involvement group that speaks directly to management on a monthly basis. We are offered opportunities to have input into our job.”

“I have been here 25 years and feel so lucky to be here. I love that this company recognizes the great things that happen for their employees and also goes above and beyond when not so good things happen to one of their own. When Delta employees win the Chairman’s Club award, it truly is one of the best days of your life! They flew my mom and dad to ATL to surprise me and it brought me to tears because they knew how much my parents mean/meant to me and that they too wanted them/my mom and dad to be a part of this. That blew me away. The examples are endless. I am so proud of my leaders here and what they stand for and am proud to work as a flight attendant and for this great company Delta Air Lines. I hope I retire here.”

16. MOD Pizza

U.S. headquarters: Bellevue, Wash.

Industry: Retail

No. U.S. employees: 3198

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“We embrace our community and our squad members. We want everyone to be comfortable and weird in their own way. We support each other as well through tough times offering the support of a family-like dynamic.”

“We embrace each other’s differences. There is no cookie-cutter mold for the best employee. When we come in, we forget our problems at home. I come to work and sling pizzas with my best friends everyday. I have the best job in the world.”

17. Patagonia

U.S. headquarters: Ventura, Calif.

Industry: Retail

No. U.S. employees: 1311

Major locations in S. Calif: Ventura

Employees say:

“The environmental, human, and agriculture initiatives are very aligned with my personal views. I have a huge sense of pride being aligned with a company that uses business as a catalyst for change in the most pressing issues of our time.”

“I value Patagonia’s transparency and the audacity of its mission and cause. Plus its willingness to take risks and shoulder the burden of proof, and to actually have the courage to say publicly when mistakes are made. It seems the company always strives to remedy any situation that contradicts its mission, and use it as opportunity for growth and positive change (not to boost their image).”

18. Zillow Group

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 2908

Major locations in S. Calif: Irvine

Employees say:

“The leadership team at Zillow Group is awesome. They use innovative tactics to keep us all informed, including the CEO’s chatroom on Slack where he is very transparent and approachable.”

“From the minute I walked in the door, I felt welcome. I have been given full permission to make changes and do what I think will make our programs better. My boss has been 100% supportive of anything I feel I need to do my job the best I can, and my teammates are beyond helpful to me.”

19. Arthrex

U.S. headquarters: Naples, Fla.

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

No. U.S. employees: 2559

Major locations in S. Calif: City of Industry, Santa Barbara

Employees say:

“I love what I do and Arthrex gives me the opportunity to excel. I get to help make products that help people, and to do so I get to use all the creativity and intelligence I have.”

“First and foremost, Arthrex offers the feeling of truly being appreciated and valued as an employee. I also value the benefits provided to employees like free lunches, transportation services between offices, health insurance, gym memberships, years of service awards… and much more. I am honored to work with such an intelligent group of individuals that care about quality and are committed to helping surgeons treat their patients better.”

20. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 1440

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“Employees are recognized for their hard work and given opportunities to advance. There is a very laid back culture since it is a California-based firm, so everyone is generally approachable.”

“The combination of incredible talent, excellent, interesting work, and a respectful, supportive, and kind culture is unique. This place is as advertised—when I considered joining the firm, I was told there are no jerks, which I took with a grain of salt (it’s a big law firm, after all). Turns out, there really are none. I truly enjoy my colleagues and my work, and I feel grateful to be a part of the firm. It really is a great place to work.”

21. Hyatt Hotels

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Industry: Hospitality

No. U.S. employees: 41284

Major locations in S. Calif: San Diego

Employees say:

“Hyatt does a great job at aligning its values but avoiding being stiff. It still allows for everyone to be themselves and be comfortable while taking care of each other and the guests.”

“At Hyatt, you can be anything you want. The purpose of the company allows you to mold your career and pursue your dreams. They don’t always hire people with degrees. People that work hard and strive to move up the ladder are given the opportunity to move into supervisory and management positions. Hyatt enables my growth!”

22. CBRE

U.S. headquarters: Los Angeles

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

No. U.S. employees: 29507

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“I have never worked with a company that offered more recognition, incentive, and opportunity for promotion. There’s a great deal of positive autonomy as well.”

“My co-workers have become my family. There is a strong sense of teamwork and wanting everyone to succeed. Everyone is always willing to lend a hand.”

23. Genentech

U.S. headquarters: South San Francisco

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

No. U.S. employees: 14815

Major locations in S. Calif: Oceanside

Employees say:

“They encourage employees to consider what type of work they want to do and support them in testing out different work and transitioning if desired. This helps prevent a feeling of being stuck in one area and reduces the ‘silo’ effect.”

“Genentech is committed to three key areas above all else: patients, science and people. This gives us an incredibly compelling mission. I feel connected to our mission, our senior leaders and my colleagues. I love the collegial can-do atmosphere and casual intensity. Genentech invests smartly in employee development to bring out the best in each of us.”

24. KPMG

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 30662

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“The people stand out to me as the main thing that makes KPMG a great place to work. Leaders and team members firm show true integrity and honesty, empowering their co-workers and colleagues to be their best and reach for higher bars.”

“A few of the thing that make KPMG a great place to work: constant communication, an abundance of community service activities and clubs/orgs to join, Summer Fridays (office closes early), lots of contests and free giveaways, and great people. Rarely do you hearing yelling or fighting. There’s a sense of respect throughout the company for all its people, and a 360-feedback loop for evaluating peers and managers.”

25. Activision Blizzard

U.S. headquarters: Santa Monica, Calif.

Industry: Media

No. U.S. employees: 5154

Major locations in S. Calif: Carlsbad, Irvine, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills

Employees say:

“I have never worked at a place where everyone is so engaged and passionate. From the entry-level jobs all the way to the top execs, it seems like everyone is excited to be here, making it an exciting place to come every day.“

“This place oozes passion, talent and dedication. Everyone works really hard to do the absolute best that they can and, for the most part, everyone works really well together even and especially when we may disagree. Honestly, it feels like a family. I started when the company was ~$500M in revenue and it felt like a small company. The top executives were approachable and anyone with an idea had an opportunity to see it come to fruition and make a positive impact on the company’s bottom line. We’re an order of magnitude larger now but it still has that same small company feel.”

Small & Medium Companies:

1. Edmunds.com

U.S. headquarters: Santa Monica, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 689

Major locations in S. Calif: Santa Monica

Employees say:

“The senior leadership team genuinely cares about the wellbeing of the employees. We are not afraid to be innovative and think about the future in bold, new ways through internal and external hackathons.”

“We are treated as responsible and intelligent adults. We are not given strict start and stop times. We are expected to use our time the best way we can to get our job done and to keep our work/life balance. We are also allowed the freedom to explore new methods of getting the job done. If we can find a tool or method that works better for us, we are encouraged to use it.”

2. Roth Staffing Companies

U.S. headquarters: Orange, Calif.

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 611

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange

Employees say:

“Our company is very enthusiastic and supportive of our goals. We try to celebrate the small wins and encourage each other on a daily basis. The level of excitement the company exudes really helps motivate people.”

“The company lives out its purpose ‘to make life better for the people we serve.’ The company displays full transparency so that everyone knows what the company stands for, why it exists, where it is going, and how it is getting there. Making the company a great place to work is a key focus that never stagnates. Coworkers come first. There are always new initiatives each year that come from coworkers being surveyed. The initiatives revolve around health and wellness, community giving, learning and development, career progression, compensation, and work/life balance. The company keeps getting better and better.”

3. BlackLine

U.S. headquarters: Los Angeles

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 531

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“Decisions are made quickly. The company is nimble in embracing change and adapting to changing circumstances.”

“It invests greatly in its employees. In my second week with the company, I was sent to L.A. for a week of sales training. There was then an extensive six-week sales training program that is built into the calendars of new hires so that they can deeply learn the company product and culture.”

4. Hughes Marino

U.S. headquarters: San Diego

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

No. U.S. employees: 61

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego

Employees say:

“The leadership in this company makes it a top priority to invest in culture. They don’t just want to earn profits. They want a world-class company that sets an example when it comes to building an amazing team that loves what they do.”

“The leadership is fully transparent and sets the example of hard work. I don’t think anyone works harder than the owners. In an industry that is male-dominated, women are very involved at the highest levels and are treated with respect and as equals. The company makes moves quickly and takes a lot of risks with new technology and programs to serve clients and employees. The work space is beautiful in all of the offices, and people have great light, tools, privacy, an ability to focus, and flexible hours. There is healthy food available, and the company thinks about employee health by having a fitness facility and even providing flu shots. There is a shared team sense of unity in beating the competition. Senior team members actively help the junior and newer people with mentoring, problem solving, and reviewing their work.”

5. CrowdStrike

U.S. headquarters: Irvine, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 456

Major locations in S. Calif: Irvine, San Diego

Employees say:

“I feel a strong sense of pride working for CrowdStrike. My contribution is valued. I believe in our leaders because they have a strong vision and are passionate about our customers, CrowdStrike employees, and the advancement of technology. I am having fun, I feel challenged, and I have a great respect for the people I work with and I believe they have the same for me. We have flexible work hours and a vacation policy that really helps maintain work/life balance.”

“I feel that the result of my work output has never been so important.”

6. Insomniac Games

U.S. headquarters: Burbank, Calif.

Industry: Media

No. U.S. employees: 229

Major locations in S. Calif: Burbank

Employees say:

“Because of the ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions that the CEO holds every day, you always know ‘which way the wind is blowing.’ Everyone is super open about information on projects, company practices, expectations, and goals.”

“Insomniac Games is one of the most open and honest companies I’ve ever experienced. I have a great deal of confidence in our management to do the right thing for both the employees and the company. An example of this is the daily open dialogues we have about any topic we wish to hear about. This could be a question about future plans for the company, how we handle a specific issue, or something as silly as our CEO’s favorite type of music. This cultivates an atmosphere where I can feel comfortable asking questions and offering critical feedback to issues. Insomniac Games also puts a lot of effort into company events and small celebrations throughout the year. I can see myself staying at this company for a long time. Employee retention is very high. There are a lot of older employees or people who have been here for more than 10 years, which is something rather rare in the gaming industry.”

7. Total Merchant Services

U.S. headquarters: Woodland Hills, Calif.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 261

Major locations in S. Calif: Woodland Hills

Employees say:

“TMS is all about culture. We have a policy where you meet three new people every week and ask them five questions. It’s a family environment.”

“Periodically we will have fun Fridays with specific themes where employees can hang out and get to know each other better. We also have appreciation weeks for certain departments.”

8. GoFundMe

U.S. headquarters: Redwood City, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 143

Major locations in S. Calif: San Diego

Employees say:

“I feel like I matter here. My contributions and hard work are recognized, and I feel like there’s always opportunities for growth. Not only that, but I’ve never been around a more positive group of people before in my life.”

“The mission-driven nature of how we work and the constant reinforcement of why we do what we do comes not just internally from the drive of fellow employees, but also from the positive reviews and comments we receive. At the same time, living out the mission of facilitating a giving platform for the world is awesome to be a part of. We have a monthly Gives Back program, where we can nominate campaigns that move us to receive thousands of dollars to continuously better other people’s lives. And having worked at various tech companies before, I can confidently say I’ve never worked with a better management team.”

9. Scorpion

U.S. headquarters: Valencia, Calif.

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

No. U.S. employees: 414

Major locations in S. Calif: Valencia

Employees say:

“Scorpion is quick to try new ways of accomplishing goals. It’s also quick to determine if something isn’t quite working and will adapt accordingly.”

“When I first started working at Scorpion I had been out of college for a year and was working minimum wage jobs to try and pay off loans. I was in a pretty low place and I didn’t really believe that I was worth anything as an employee, since I was having such a hard time trying to get a full-time job. Scorpion not only gave me a chance, but they gave me the self-confidence I needed. I felt recognized and appreciated immediately and, for the first time in my life, I felt like I was a part of something that wasn’t ‘just a job.’ I have always been a really hard worker, and in the past I felt like employers took advantage of that. At Scorpion, they saw that I wanted to work hard, rewarded me for the work I provided, and really showed me that I was a part of the team.”

10. Hawke Media

U.S. headquarters: Santa Monica, Calif.

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

No. U.S. employees: 72

Major locations in S. Calif: Santa Monica

Employees say:

“Hawke Media has a very diverse group of talented individuals from varying career backgrounds. It also has a youthful work culture with a die-hard work ethic.”

“Hawke Media is great for people who are adaptable and want to learn and grow rapidly. Every single day presents new challenges and opportunities and those who are accepting of that thrive in this environment. Basically everyone is friends. We spend most of our week together in the office and yet we still opt to be with each other in our hours outside of the office. We always have fun and it is extremely inclusive. There are always dogs and laughter in the office.”

11. Point B

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 651

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“We are employee-owned, team-oriented, and exist for the benefit of our people first. We also take pride in maintaining a great reputation of adding value for our clients and volunteering for our communities.”

“It is very uncommon in the field of consulting to be able to pick and choose the types of engagements you are on, especially at a more junior level. I have worked for four professional services firms and Point B has been the only one that asked my input on the projects I may be staffed on. This freedom of choice makes it a very special place to work.”

12. Stellar Solutions

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Industry: Aerospace

No. U.S. employees: 177

Major locations in S. Calif: El Segundo

Employees say:

“The emphasis on placing people in their dream job is unique. Most employers do not care about how happy an employee is in their job. The effort that is made to match employees to jobs that will further their career goals is second to none.”

“Employees are given great opportunities to decide the strategic path of the company. We have several meetings a year where we gather information and discuss the paths we think will be successful ventures for the company. Every idea is investigated, categorized, and fully fleshed out. No one is omitted.”

13. SendGrid

U.S. headquarters: Denver

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 320

Major locations in S. Calif: Orange

Employees say:

“We have a clear mission and vision that is reinforced at every opportunity. Recognition is given to those who embody the mission, vision, and culture. The entire company travels to Mexico annually to bond and align on the plan of attack for the year.”

“The collaboration and humility present at SendGrid is remarkable compared to the other places I’ve worked. Our CEO is amazingly genuine and empathetic to all employees.”

14. Granite Properties

U.S. headquarters: Plano, Texas

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

No. U.S. employees: 154

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“There are many things that make Granite a great place to work. The company as a whole is committed to improving our communities, whether it’s by donating time, money, or items to local charities. It also genuinely cares about the employees and their families.”

“We take the time to celebrate milestones, achievements, and each other. Individuals are often given credit for the part they played in decisions or actions. It is very refreshing that from the founding employees and top decision makers to the newest employee, we all acknowledge each other’s contributions.”

15. Walker & Dunlop

U.S. headquarters: Bethesda, Md.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 513

Major locations in S. Calif: Irvine

Employees say:

“I feel like people don’t have to change personalities when they walk into the office.”

“Walker & Dunlop is an amazing place to work for many reasons. It has a very hardworking culture where we are all compensated well for our performance, offered great benefits, and recognized for our efforts. The most compelling reason for me to stay here is that I genuinely feel that the company, and senior management, cares about me personally.”

16. Moss & Associates

U.S. headquarters: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

No. U.S. employees: 538

Major locations in S. Calif: Oceanside

Employees say:

“We have the brightest minds in the industry and are empowered to utilize our particular strengths to add value to the company and the customers we serve. We operate from a set of values, not a book of rules, and the results are overwhelmingly positive.”

“This company provides its employees with the opportunities to learn and grow to become more effective and productive members of a team. It instills in its employees an overall sense of empowerment and pride which results in a positive work environment. I feel like more of a team member working towards a common goal rather than just an employee of a company. Whenever I am asked about what I do or who I work for, I feel proud to call myself a member of this company.”

17. First American Equipment Finance

U.S. headquarters: Fairport, N.Y.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: Confidential

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“First American empowers its employees to identify improvement initiatives and to take action to execute on their ideas. For an industry that is traditionally slow to innovate, innovation and creative thinking are part of our day-to-day culture.”

“This company does a great job of hiring people that are a fit for the culture. People work very hard and want to see one another and the company succeed. The company also provides great opportunities for fun events outside of work. There is also a great process of making new colleagues feel welcome once they are hired.”

18. ENGEO Incorporated

U.S. headquarters: San Ramon, Calif.

Industry: Engineering

No. U.S. employees: 178

Major locations in S. Calif: Irvine, Santa Clarita

Employees say:

“Management sets aside time to listen to employees’ opinions about what changes we want to see in the company, and most of the time they will implement those changes. Upper management is also very good about giving credit to staff for our work.”

“There is no hierarchical setup. Everyone works great as a team to support each other with the ultimate goal of achieving success for each project. We all motivate each other and look for ways to improve ourselves everyday. We are not restricted in creativity.”

19. CWS Apartment Homes

U.S. headquarters: Austin

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

No. U.S. employees: 707

Major locations in S. Calif: Newport Beach

Employees say:

“This company is always changing, which is necessary to stay ahead of our competitors. We have many long-term employees, showing how much we all enjoy working for CWS. It is like a family here.”

“I have gotten to know many different team members throughout my region. Each person I have met has come to feel like family. They are people I can trust and who make work enjoyable. This company is one I hope to stay with for a very long time. I have never worked for a group of people who teach you how to learn from your mistakes, want you to grow from the mistake, and give you the opportunity to do so in such an understanding manor. It is quite motivating.”

20. Burwood Group

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 165

Major locations in S. Calif: Newport Beach

Employees say:

“Burwood is one of the most transparent organizations I have ever worked for. The goals and projections of the company are shared and discussed throughout the entire organization on a monthly basis. We also have a very adhered to open door policy. I can walk into the CEO or president’s office at any time. I know that they’d set aside time to discuss any opportunity or concern I might have.”

“The people are great. The owners treat employees as family. New ideas are always welcome. We work hard together and celebrate success together.”

21. PURE Insurance

U.S. headquarters: White Plains, N.Y.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 510

Major locations in S. Calif: San Diego

Employees say:

“It’s an entrepreneurial business, so you are given the opportunity to work on many new projects that help drive business growth. Management clearly identifies goals and provides updates at our monthly town halls. They do a good job of inspiring the employees.”

“I’m absolutely obsessed with working for PURE. Since my first day here, I have felt like a valued member of the team. There are few places that go so above and beyond for their employees, and PURE is amongst them. Every month we have a town hall where we honor those that have done exemplary work to make sure they are receiving credit. This broadcast goes out to the entire company and everyone is incredibly supportive. Working at PURE, you know you are part of a team. People aren’t competing with one another, but rather applauding the success of others in the office. I have never worked for another company where my manager had such a genuine interest in both my professional and personal growth. I will remain an employee at PURE for a very long time because of the way they treat their employees.”

22. Alliant Credit Union

U.S. headquarters: Rolling Meadows, Ill.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 465

Major locations in S. Calif: El Segundo

Employees say:

“Alliant is going through a major paradigm shift in its business model. It’s rare to be part of such a transition and have input and visibility into the process.”

“There are so many opportunities to learn and grow. We are encouraged to take advantage of any classes available to us whether it be through MBA courses or job shadowing another employee.”

23. Amobee

U.S. headquarters: Foster City, Calif.

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

No. U.S. employees: 335

Major locations in S. Calif: San Diego, Santa Monica

Employees say:

“There is a focus on cross-functional development to push forward new products and innovative ideas. All teams work together to proactively solve problems in the market and we leverage one another’s individual knowledge.”

“Right off the bat, from day one, I felt super welcomed and excited to be here. The sense of community here is amazing. A lot of companies talk about core values or community, but Amobee lives and breathes it. Every day brings new and exciting challenges and experiences.”

24. Sage Intacct

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 334

Major locations in S. Calif: Newport Beach

Employees say:

“Sage Intact has fantastic people. I’m given the latitude to execute my job my way, the authority to make full decisions, and the breadth to contemplate how to solve problems on my own.”

“Executives take the time to be part of the interview process. It shows how important employees are to the company. And all executives seem very approachable. Executives also seem to be appropriately experienced to guide the company through a high-growth phase. They seem to have a plan about managing the growth through this challenging phase.”

25. VTS

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 150

Major locations in S. Calif: Los Angeles

Employees say:

“The culture of this office makes it easy to get your job done on your own terms. It also gives you the ability to innovate and invent new processes when warranted. You’re accountable to your work and your teammates, not some unseen manager.”

“I think that this company does a great job of making people feel welcomed when they start. Management is really good at providing praise and I feel like we are all working towards the same goal.”

