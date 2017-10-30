Term Sheet -- Monday, October 30

I SCAM YOUS

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

MORNING READ: What better way to start the morning off than with a nice, hefty read about scams? As you might’ve noticed celebrity endorsements are helping startups raise big bucks for their initial coin offerings. There was Paris Hilton and LydianCoin. Jamie Foxx and Cobinhood. And now, The New York Times published a piece about how Floyd Mayweather repeatedly told his 13.5 million Facebook followers that they should buy a new virtual currency known as the Centra token. And then this happened (from the NYT):

“Thanks in part to the endorsements, in just a few weeks Centra’s founders raised over $30 million from investors around the world. They finished their fund-raising this month, just before a grand jury indicted two of the three co-founders on perjury charges stemming from a drunken-driving case.”

Centra is one of approximately 270 ICOs that have raised more than $3.2 billion this year, which is a 3,000% increase from last year’s total. This didn’t sit well with USV’s Fred Wilson. On Twitter, he responded to the reporter of the article with, “that piece made me want to puke.” So Wilson wrote his own take on ICOs titled, “I Scam Yous.” While he thinks emerging blockchain/crypto technologies represent the next wave of innovation, Wilson says ICOs are very risky investments that require a lot of diligence and patience. He writes:

“Most ICOs, like the ones mentioned in Nathaniel’s piece, are scams. And the celebrities and others who promote them on their social media channels in an effort to enrich themselves are behaving badly and possibly violating securities laws.”

It’s an insightful piece that lays out the characteristics of legitimate projects (ie: it must have clear use case, a reasonable valuation, a credible team). Curious to hear what you think (let me know on Twitter).

ON THE REBOUND: 2016 was a dark year for startup funding in India. Last year, Indian tech companies raised approximately $4.4 billion, which was a pretty significant decrease from the $7.9 billion raised the previous year. Now, Indian tech startups are back for round two. In a record-setting 2017, startups have absorbed almost $10 billion — with two months left to go.

Why? Largely because of SoftBank. (You’ll quickly learn that SoftBank is the fuel behind a lot of new trends.) According to The Financial Times, SoftBank’s return to aggressive investment in the country has been the largest factor for the rebound. Just look at some of these mega-deals: SoftBank poured $2.5 billion in Flipkart, $1.4 billion in Paytm, and $250 million in Ola in a matter of months. (Most recently, Ola announced it scored $1.1 billion in new funding from investors including SoftBank & Tencent Holdings.) Though this boost from foreign investors is promising, it remains to be seen whether India could replicate some of the explosive tech growth investors have experienced in China in recent years.