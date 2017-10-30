Google Put the Cheeseburger Cheese in the Wrong Place and Nothing Makes Sense Anymore

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a lot on his plate, but his main concern is the hamburger.

On Sunday, Pichai promised to “drop everything” to fix the supposedly errant Google cheeseburger emoji, which places the cheese below the patty. He was responding to a tweet from the writer Thomas Baekdal, which prompted an ontological discussion about the nature of hamburgers and the proper order of its ingredients.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc

— Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

As anyone who has ever cooked a cheeseburger knows, you melt the cheese on the patty, not the bun. Hence, Google’s arrangement makes no sense—how would the cheese melt down the bun?

The conversation soon stretched beyond just Google’s interpretation of the hamburger. The stunning variation in hamburger emojis soon sparked debates about the appropriate portion of sesame seeds, the correct positioning of lettuce, and what ingredients a hamburger should even contain.

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato – so both are in the wrong.

— Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

OMG… Microsoft got it right! But Samsung puts the cheese on top of lettuce???

— Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

One user helpfully provided a diagram:

basically this pic.twitter.com/nTimOlvbay

— Saikyo Ninja KeiyosX (@KeiyosX) October 29, 2017

But we may not see a change any time soon. Pichai stipulated that he would fix it if the Internet could agree on the correct order—and when was the last time the Internet agreed about anything?

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

