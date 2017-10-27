Now WhatsApp Allows You to Delete Messages

If you’ve ever sent a WhatsApp message you quickly regretted, you can now delete the note before your contact reads it.

The Next Web reports that WhatsApp is rolling out a new delete feature to its Android, iOS, and Windows Phone apps that allow you to delete messages sent to individuals as well as group texts. However, deleting a message won’t be as stealth as you might hope. In its place, your recipient will see a “This message was deleted” notice, so they’ll know you have something to hide.

While it’s been officially announced, the feature doesn’t look like it’s available for everyone just yet. When it is available for you, you can delete messages by tapping and holding the message in question and then selecting the trash can option from the drop-down menu that appears at the top of your screen. After that, you’ll want to select “Delete for everyone” so it disappears off both you and your recipient’s phone.

Messages can only be deleted within 7 minutes of sending them. Messages can also only be deleted when both the sender and the recipient have the latest version of the app, and WhatsApp warns there’s always a chance your recipient will see a message that was recalled. There is currently no notification to the sender to let them know the delete didn’t happen, so you probably shouldn’t count on the feature saving you from your drunk texts.