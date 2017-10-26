Sure, your company may have free snacks, but is it one of the world’s best workplaces? To compile this list of the globe’s top companies to work for, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed employees in offices across the planet. The result is a list of the multinationals where employees like coming to work in the morning the most. At the top? San Francisco’s own Salesforce. It’s also joined by players like H&M in Sweden, and SAP in Germany—all with employee-friendly offices around the world.

1. Salesforce

“The CEO is an amazing, visionary leader, who understands that business is not just about profit margins but also about improving the state of the world. If all CEOs and companies had the same perspective, the world would be a better place for all.” —Employee in the UK

“This is an extraordinary, special place that really cares about their employees, customers, and community alike. We are strongly encouraged to give back to the community. I have done everything from working in a soup kitchen to working in a children’s hospital in Morocco—all supported by the company. We have many opportunities to do the best work of our careers, be recognized for it and advance. I feel I can be creative and offer solutions that really help the company be successful. Most importantly I look forward to coming to work everyday, working with our wonderful community and doing satisfying challenging work.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of Employees: 23,600

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States

2. Adecco

“The freedom given for you to contribute is unique. Managers don’t work in a controlling way, but show you trust in your ability to execute your work well.” —Employee in the U.S.

“What makes Adecco a great place to work is the genuine effort taken to be better, in all aspects of the business, every day.” —Employee in Canada

Headquarters located in: Switzerland

Industry: Professional Services

No. of employees: 33,000

Revenue: $266.7B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, The Netherlands, Norway, Turkey, United Kingdom

3. SAS Institute

“Personal connections is what makes working for this company a unique experience for me. I still remember my second year at SAS when I had not met some of my objectives and was pretty scared. Standing in a corner in the annual party, while I was contemplating my next steps, the Manging Director walked up to me, offered me a drink, and said he appreciated my work on the field and reassured me that the organization is not blindly objective, but also observes the abilities of its subjects and believes in investing in people.” —Employee in India

“From the time I drive through the gates at SAS in the morning and am greeted with a wave, to my interactions with team members and colleagues, I am surrounded by highly talented individuals who are motivated and passionate about what they do. SAS provides an environment that promotes the growth of the individual both personally and professionally as well as encourages collaboration among colleagues to solve complex problems in innovative ways.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of employees: 14,254

Revenue: $3.2B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Austria, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States

4. Mars

“Mars gives everyone in the business the chance to grow. Each year, we are given the opportunity to develop our set of skills and prepare ourselves for our next move within Mars. It is the place where everything is possible career wise: horizontal-, vertical-, cross segment-, cross site-, and cross department-moves are all strongly supported by the management team.” —Employee in The Netherlands

“People are what make a difference at Mars, not processes. It is an open place to work, and has a relaxed but challenging environment, and excellent balance between personal and work life.” —Employee in Argentina

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

No. of employees: 61,728

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Central America & Caribbean,Chile,Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France,Greater China, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom,United States

5. Natura

“I choose to work for Natura because of its values and beliefs, and its social responsibility. It is a company that puts its people first and supports their well-being. And above all, it acts according to its values and beliefs. I am really proud to belong to this company.” —Employee in Argentina

“I feel that Natura is an excellent place to work because it gives me the possibility to make myself of service to the community: socially, environmentally and economically. The people who work at Natura are committed to create, step by step, a better world. I feel getting up every day is worth it, and that I’m not wasting my life on a meaningless job.” —Employee in Argentina

Headquarters located in: Brazil

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

No. of employees: 8,442

Revenue: $2.5B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico

6. Abbvie

“It’s a great workplace. People care about each other and management really wants everyone to feel good and enjoy themselves. If something serious happens, there is always great empathy and support. It is an extremely stimulating environment.” —Employee in Sweden

“Everyone here is made to feel like they are part of the team, regardless of their position. There is a real ‘family feel’.” —Employee in Canada

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry:Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

No. of employees: 29,000

Revenue: $25.6B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom

7. Belcorp

“It inspires me deeply to know that with the teamwork that we carry out day after day, we give an opportunity transform the lives of thousands of women, so that they can achieve their dream of beauty and personal fulfillment.” —Employee in Argentina

“Belcorp is my second home. Here, I have been able to develop professionally and as a woman I have given the chance to thousands of women to change their lives and be respected by those around them. I really cannot see myself in another company; here, I feel whole and recognized.” —Employee in Argentina

Headquarters located in: Peru

Industry: Health Care

No. of employees: 10,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru

8. DHL

“What makes DHL different and a great place to work is its focus on people. Here, we have abundant Learning & Development opportunities, from training, coaching, job attachment, best practice sharing to internal promotion. I always receive feedback from my superiors and am inspired to do my best work even in challenging times. I feel I am growing with the company.” —Employee in China

“Everyone works closely together as a team in DHL. We are like a family. The company is interested in me as a person and not just the results.” —Employee in China

Headquarters located in: Germany

Industry: Transportation

No. of employees: 450,000

Revenue: $15.6B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, El Salvador, Greater China,Greece, Guatemala, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Rep Dominicana, Sri Lanka, UAE, Uruguay

9. Hilton

“There’s a great work environment here. I feel we are one big family which makes it more fun to go to work. It is also great that people here recognize your work and make it possible for you to move on to a higher position.” —Employee in the UK

“Hilton is a great place to work. It gives you international opportunities and you’ll be working in a diverse international environment that will allow you to develop your skills & knowledge. Hilton has given me opportunities to develop myself professionally and allow me to share my knowledge with many team members around the world. Hilton stimulates self-development and offers many varied ways of learning that go beyond your actual day-to-day job.” —Employee in The Netherlands

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Hospitality

No. of employees: 165,506

Revenue: $11.3B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Chile,Colombia, Greater China, India, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Peru, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom, United States

10. Stryker

“It is a company with very driven values and driven performance. Our CEO leads from the top and this vision is embraced by everybody.” —Employee in Canada

“Culture is what defines Stryker. It is a place that believes they are capable of doing the best work in the industry and then uses individual talent, tenacity, and teamwork to execute on that belief. People are passionate about making healthcare better, and make that a mission rather than a job. With that intense work mindset, the culture of Stryker allows for an accountable workplace in which you can create a work life balance than meets your needs while still getting the job done.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

No. of employees: 25,000

Revenue: $9.9B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Spain, United States, Mexico

11. Diageo

“Diageo is a great place to work thanks to the openness of employees, who express themselves and act as individuals, and not as one mass.” —Employee in Venezuela

“The work environment, people’s attitudes and the sense of identity that we all have in relation to the company makes us a family, and a place where you feel at ease every day. You always have the support of others.” —Employee in Venezuela

Headquarters located in: United Kingdom

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

No. of employees: 36,000

Revenue: $20.6B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Venezuela, Mexico

12. Accor

“Accor provides its talent an excellent platform for career development in hospitality industry. In addition, it runs excellent training programs for its employees.” —Employee in The Netherlands

“It’s a prestigious place that you’re proud to work for. That’s in addition to the many opportunities for professional growth, and the interest shown in the talent of its employees, which makes Accor stand out compared to other companies in the industry.” —Employee in Argentina

Headquarters located in: France

Industry: Hospitality

No. of employees: 180,000

Revenue: $6.6B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom, Mexico

13. Cadence Design Systems

“Employees are given a lot of opportunity to try new things to extend their abilities beyond their current comfort zone, as one could do in a start-up environment. This allows them to grow as contributors and reach new levels of excellence that can be difficult to obtain in typical large company settings.” —Employee in the U.S.

“In my personal experience I find that the human aspect of the workplace is very good—there is both a personal feeling and a feeling of togetherness within the company, and there is a common ground of trust and fairness between employees, and with management.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of employees: 6,824

Revenue: $1.7B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Canada,France, Germany, Greater China, India, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Poland, United Kingdom, United States

14. Autodesk

“The organization trusts and empowers its employees to do the best work they can. People here have a strong sense of autonomy and are individually impactful in their jobs.” —Employee in Canada

“It’s a big company (publicly traded) but still has that small-company kind of feel to it when it comes to developing relationships. While we’re not a start-up tech company, we certainly have more of that kind of environment as opposed to a legacy old school tech company environment. People care about each other and managers are flexible and trust in their employees to get the work done.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of employees: 8,632

Revenue: $2.5B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Canada, Germany, Greater China, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States

15. W.L. Gore

“Gore’s culture fosters growth and self-fulfillment by giving associates a supportive environment in which ordinary people can make extraordinary achievements. We practice Gore culture well in Greater China because we believe that it doesn’t matter whether you are Chinese, American—or any other ethnicity. We all share common goals—we want to be trusted, be treated fairly, and be part of a collaborative and successful team.” —Employee in China

“The pride in our products and the company’s history, and friendship and great fun together with colleagues even after working hours, makes W. L. Gore a great place to work. You also have the ability to take responsibility and influence the company’s development.” —Employee in Sweden

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

No. of employees: 9,889

Revenue: $2.9B

Countries where it ranks near the top: France, Germany, Greater China, Italy, Korea, Spain, Sweden, United States

16. Hyatt

“Good efforts are recognized and appreciated, and all management enforces a positive can-do attitude and there are no wrong or stupid answers. The staff can be themselves and have room to grow in the company.” —Employee in the UK

“Hyatt is the most caring company I have ever worked for, Management makes sure everyone feels welcome and makes everyone know how important is the job each person has. Everyone is treated fairly. Hyatt understands the employees are human and everyone has a life outside the Hotel. When you work for Hyatt you not only become part of a team, you become a family member.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Hospitality

No. of employees: 100,000

Revenue: $4.3B

Countries where it ranks near the top: France, Germany, Greater China, India, UAE, United Kingdom, United States

17. EY

“There is a lot of positivity and enthusiasm from top management to continue working in the country. They’re betting on youth and local human talent.” —Employee in Venezuela

“I love the diversity of experience, age and mind here. I work with people from all over the world on a daily basis who challenge the way I think and who contribute to building a better working world.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United Kingdom

Industry: Professional Services

No. of employees: 231,000

Revenue: $28.7B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Belgium, Canada, Greater China, India, Mexico, Paraguay, Poland, United Kingdom, Central America & Caribbean, United States, Venezuela

18. American Express

“The organization has a strong culture and employees stick to the company’s values to maintain the culture. Management has made the right decisions in choosing the right talent, and I look at this place as a workplace with excellent performers.” —Employee in India

“The culture of care is truly remarkable. It is not merely a company ethos, it is exemplified by individuals at every level in the company. This provides an authentic culture of internal camaraderie amongst employees. It’s extremely easy to reach across business units and foster relationships for networking, job shadowing, development, and casual friendships. Because we are always striving to be the world’s most respected service brand, the majority of business units along with their counterparts exude a growth mindset. We aren’t just here clocking in for a paycheck. We actually feel our specific role & set of responsibilities provide a place to truly make a marked difference. It’s more than a job. It’s a higher calling.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Financial Services

No. of employees: 55,064

Revenue: $32.8B

Countries where it ranks near the top: India, Italy, Japan, Spain, United States, Mexico

19. Cisco

“Cisco is an amazing place to work since it offers a great working environment and culture. It is an exciting place to be with a lot of innovative and challenging work happening around. The management is very supportive and transparent with its decisions and initiatives. We like to work hard and play hard! This strikes the right balance with work and fun. I am proud to be a part of Cisco as it is an amazing place to work!” —Employee in India

“This organization makes you feel like a true member of the team from the moment you begin. Not only does your point of view get listened to, you feel like a part of making that point of view even better with a team. I work with a very diverse team of professionals from across the U.S. and yet at every meeting, in-person or virtual, I feel like a part of a great group with support when I need it. I am able to ask any question of any level and get a thoughtful response. The team and family concept makes work easier.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of employees: 73,040

Revenue: $49.2B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Brazil, Costa Rica, Greater China, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico,Peru, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, United States

20. Adobe

“I have always felt that Adobe’s culture emphasizes individual ownership and accountability—that we are all hired because we are competent, innovative, motivated employees, and our contributions to the business are appreciated, acknowledged, and rewarded.” —Employee in the U.S.

“Adobe employs some of the nicest and most dynamic people that I have ever seen in an organization. Liking and respecting the people you work with makes an enormous difference in how much you enjoy your work every day. I feel I have the opportunity to take on whatever challenges I am capable of tackling, and we have the opportunity to give and receive honest feedback about how things are going.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: United States

Industry: Information Technology

No. of employees: 15,219

Revenue: $4.8B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Australia, Germany, India, Japan, United Kingdom, United States

21. Falabella

“Falabella takes care of people, and motivates them. It is very gratifying to work with supportive people, with great values, where you thrive in a good atmosphere and where you are offered different opportunities to grow.” —Employee in Argentina

“It makes me very happy to be part of this company, which I love for giving me the opportunity to grow on a personal and professional level. The people on our HR team have a great heart that ensure our well-being at work and on a personal level. Management also does everything possible so that we all have what we need.” —Employee in Argentina

Headquarters located in: Chile

Industry: Retail

No. of employees: 105,500

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay

22. Hilti

“We have a powerful and meaningful mission statement. We back it up with an incredible people and value strategy. We aim for the best in who we are and what we do.” —Employee in Canada

“All the warm people who make a great difference every day for the customer, colleagues and results make Hilti a great place to work. It’s a pleasure to work in a culture where having fun is a fundamental part of the business model, and with a management team and an HR department that sets the tone for what we want to be and what we stand for.” —Employee in Sweden

Headquarters located in: Liechtenstein

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

No. of employees: 24,000

Countries where it ranks near the top: Canada, Denmark, Panama, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE

23. Admiral Group

“I’ve worked for several large insurance companies but the relaxed atmosphere and inspirational leadership make this company unique.” —Employee in the UK

“Even with this many employees and managers, everyone is always happy, and willing to listen and help.” —Employee in Canada

Headquarters located in: United Kingdom

Industry: Financial Services

No. of employees: 8,713

Revenue: $1.3B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Canada, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom

24. H&M

“H&M is an attractive place to work because everyone has respect for each other and values one another for who they are. Also, it’s nice that everyone helps each other on the work floor or wants to work if a colleague can’t. In addition, you can wonderfully be yourself.” —Employee in the Netherlands

“I am challenged everyday to be better. I am given the support and guidance to do an amazing job. I feel valued, and if I am not working at my true potential I am guided in the right direction.” —Employee in Canada

Headquarters located in: Sweden

Industry: Retail

No. of employees: 14,800

Revenue: $21.7B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Greater China, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom

25. SAP

This is a place that treats the employee as the center of success of the company. There are many possibilities for personal and professional development it provides. Also, I like the fact that the vision of the company is to help the world operate better and for people to improve their lives.” —Employee in Argentina

“I believe this company has more than its share of bright and dedicated employees. It has a stricter moral/ethical code than peers. It shows greater care for communities worldwide, often donating generously towards disasters and economically disadvantaged. It is aggressively attacking gender bias and supports LGBT community. I am very proud to work for SAP and don’t see another place I would rather work.” —Employee in the U.S.

Headquarters located in: Germany

Industry: Information Technology

No. of employees: 79,061

Revenue: $23.1B

Countries where it ranks near the top: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Greater China ,India, Ireland, Korea, Peru, Singapore, Switzerland, United States

