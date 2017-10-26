Get Ready For Starbucks' New Zombie Frappuccino

Forget the Unicorn Frappuccino, now Starbucks has a Zombie Frappuccino, a new concoction that kind of looks like that unicorn has been revived from the dead (and blended into a milkshake in the process).

“The Zombie Frappuccino blended beverage has a ghastly green body made with Frappuccino Crème infused with flavors of tart apple and caramel and topped with pink whipped cream “brains” and red mocha drizzle,” reads a fact sheet for the new drink on Starbucks’ website.

The intentionally disgusting looking drink will be available at Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada from October 26-31st. Stores will also have Halloween playlists playing until the big day, as well as Mummy cake pops and Day of the Dead cookies available for purchase.

This isn’t the first year the retailer has served a Halloween-themed drink. In 2014 it introduced a limited-edition Franken Frappuccino, and in 2015 and 16 it served the vampire-inspired Frappula Frappuccino.