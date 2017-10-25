Facebook Job Postings Reveal Hiring at Oculus, Instagram, WhatsApp and More

A new analysis of job postings at Facebook may cast a light on the social network’s next act, with hiring at Oculus, Instagram, WhatsApp and other products revealing how the company possibly plans to develop its diverse portfolio. The research, conducted by CB Insights, organized more than 2,000 open Facebook jobs into various categories, showing that the area with most opportunity for applicants was in the company’s product teams, though software engineers and legal, finance, and administrative personnel are also in demand with the Menlo Park, Calif.-company.

CB Insight’s report revealed Facebook is “rapidly increasing headcount to strengthen its specialized product and product innovation teams,” with Oculus alone boasting 9% of the total jobs open at the company. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as virtual reality technology has huge potential, from connecting people to remote places to helping companies train new employees. Facebook also recently revealed a new Oculus VR headset that doesn’t need to be connected to a smartphone or PC. The new Oculus Rift headset will be available for sale next year.

But Oculus isn’t alone in its hiring blitz. The online job website Indeed currently lists nearly 1,500 Facebook jobs—in locations as far-flung as Austin, Chicago, New York City, and Seattle—including openings for a research manager position at WhatsApp, a product researcher at Instagram, and a customer service lead at Building 8, the company’s consumer hardware division.

The move to bulk up these ancillary products could be a defense against the potential weakening of Facebook’s main stock and trade, the social network itself. In light of the political fallout surrounding the Russian interference in the 2016 election, which Facebook appears to have unwittingly played a role in, the website (and many other online advertising companies) could be subject to increased regulations, a development that would certainly soften the company’s bottom line.

But don’t expect regulatory changes to occur without a fight. As CB Insights points out, Facebook is staffing accordingly—Indeed is currently advertising more than 40 jobs on Facebook’s public policy team.