Within a few short years, China has gone from zero to hero on the global climate change stage. Up against its own profound environmental crisis—not to mention the “it’s-all-a-hoax” leanings of the U.S. administration—China, aka the world’s largest emitter of carbon has emerged as one of the world’s most aggressive and ambitious environmental policymakers. Last month, the country, which already tops in wind and solar capacity, announced tough new targets for automakers; China remains committed to launching what will become the world’s largest carbon trading market by year’s end.

Not to be outdone, Europe has its own ambitious goals for zero-emissions cars. Both France and the UK are planning to outright ban new diesel cars by 2040.

The U.S., on the other hand, is easing off the gas on the national level, though some states (like California) are plowing ahead with policies of their own.

A version of this article appears in the Nov. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline “Race to Zero Emissions.”