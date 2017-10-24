Without mentioning his name, Flake delivered a rebuke of President Trump.
Sen. Jeff Flake, one of the few prominent Republicans in the Senate to openly criticize President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in 2018. His term will end in January 2019
In a scathing speech on the Senate floor, the Arizona senator said the current political environment has caused elected officials like himself to remain silent when “we should speak, and silence can equal complicity.”
“I have children and grandchildren to answer to, and so, Mr. President, I will not be complicit,” Flake said on the Senate floor Tuesday. Flake said he would be better able to represent Arizona and serve his country and “conscience” by freeing himself from the “political considerations that consume far too much bandwidth and would cause me to compromise far too many principles.”
The move puts Republicans at risk of losing their 52-seat Senate majority in the midterm elections next year.
While Flake has said he agrees with some of Trump’s stances, the president has viewed the senator as an adversary.
Trump has publicly criticized Flake on Twitter multiple times. In August, for instance, Trump wrote “Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!”
Here are a few excerpts chosen by Fortune: