Amazon Is Shutting Down Its Online Wine Store

Amazon will shut down its online wine store at the end of the this year, the company said.

Amazon Wine, launched in 2012, offers wineries and other wine brands opportunities to sell to customers through Amazon.com. While the company is prevented from selling wine itself due to current alcohol industry regulations, wine suppliers can make their products available and sell to Amazon customers.

Amazon on Monday told wine sellers that Amazon Wine will close Dec. 31, Recode reports. The company, which recently acquired Whole Foods, appears to be pushing focus on making alcohol delivers through Amazon Fresh, relying on Amazon Prime and working with Whole Foods.

“Wine will continue to be offered through Amazon Fresh, Prime Now and Whole Foods Markets,” Amazon wrote in a note to wine sellers.

Customers will not be able to place orders for wine after Dec. 31, and sellers will be prevented from adding more products by January 1, TechCrunch reports.