Amazon’s business customers are getting their own version of Amazon Prime.

The online retail giant debuted Business Prime Shipping service on Tuesday for companies that want to get free two-day shipping of certain items.

Business Prime Shipping is available to customers of Amazon’s Business membership service that gives companies access to deals on things like office supplies and to help them keep track of what they buy. The new shipping service is currently only available to companies based in the U.S. and Germany.

Companies must pay annual fees for the new shipping service depending on their size.

Businesses that want to sign up 10 of their employees to the service must pay an annual fee of $499, while companies that want to sign up 100 workers pay $1,299. Businesses that want over 100 employees to have access must pay $10,099 annually.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Amazon amzn said that once a business chooses their membership plan, all employees added to service would receive the appropriate notifications.

“Business Prime Shipping combines the wide selection of products available to Amazon Business customers, with the speed and convenience that customers have come to know and love from Amazon Prime,” Amazon Prime vice president Greg Greeley said in a statement. “We are excited to introduce a shipping program designed to meet the needs of businesses and will continue to innovate on behalf of customers to make business purchasing even easier.”