Taco Bell Is Putting Kit Kats in a Quesadilla And It Looks Divine

Joshua Blanchard—Taco Bell/Getty Images
The chain's latest food mashup has arrived in the U.S.

By Eli Meixler
October 23, 2017

Taco Bell is bringing its latest food mashup to the U.S.: a quesadilla filled with Kit Kats.

That’s right. Following the chain’s success with the Doritos Locos taco, Taco Bell has rolled out the “Kit Kat Chocoladilla,” a chocolatey creation that packs a flour tortilla with bits of Nestlé’s nsrgy wafer bars and melted chocolate instead of cheese or veggies, Brand Eating first reported. The Chocoladilla is being tested at select locations in Wisconsin through mid-November, according to Mashable.

With a $1 price tag, it’s hard to argue against the novelty.

The “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” isn’t the Yum! yum brand’s first venture into the realms of dessert. It began selling the Chocodilla in the U.K. last year before unveiling it in America earlier this month. And Taco Bell offers the Chocodilla in several other countries around the world.

Taco Bell is also offering a Twix-flavored version at some locations. Wash it down with a frozen mixed drink at a Cantina-style location, and have a full, not-quite Tex-Mex meal of junk food treats.

 

