Thirty years ago this week, while the world was still wondering whether the worst stock market crash since 1929 would lead to a 1930s-style economic bust, I wrote a column on the front page of The Wall Street Journal with the headline: “Silver Lining to the Crash?”

I mention it not only because it’s one I got right (I am less likely to remember those I got wrong), but because it points to an important parallel between then and now. Alan Greenspan was new at the Fed, having followed the legendary Paul Volcker, slayer of inflation. The markets were nervous that the new Fed chief might let inflation return, so they had pushed long-term interest rates into the double digits, and forced a reluctant Greenspan to tighten credit. The crash punctured the markets’ inflationary fears, boosted Greenspan’s credibility for crisis management, and cleared the way for an easier monetary policy and a healthier economy.

Today, President Donald Trump is on the verge of appointing another new Fed chief. It’s a curious job—overseeing a sleepy organization whose main task is contemplating minuscule changes in an obscure interest rate once every six weeks. Yet the Fed plays an outsized role in maintaining economic confidence, and economic confidence is critical to growth. It’s important to get it right.

The good news is that the candidates under consideration are all competent, with varying degrees of academic, financial and government expertise. Recent history has favored economists for the job, which would point to Janet Yellen or John Taylor. But Trump has a demonstrated preference for those who’ve achieved business success, giving an edge to Gary Cohn, Kevin Warsh and Jay Powell. Cohn crossed Trump over the Charlottesville riots and Warsh has a known preference for tighter policy, so I’d put my money on Powell as the likely choice.

If I’m right, odds are high that he—like Greenspan—will face a financial crisis early in his term. His experience and temperament make him well-suited for the challenge. But it’s a test unlike any other he’s faced, with the nation’s prosperity at stake. This one matters.

Separately, take time this morning to read Sy Mukherjee’s fascinating story about Intuitive Surgical. Never heard of it? The company makes surgical robots, has seen its market cap soar to nearly $40 billion this year, and earned the No. 5 spot on Fortune’s new Future 50 list—right after Salesforce, Tesla, Facebook, and Netflix.

