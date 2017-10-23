People In This Career Get Divorced Less Than Everyone Else

If you don’t want to get divorced, then you should consider a career as an actuary. The Institute for Family Studies (IFS) recently took a look at the careers with the highest and lowest divorce rates. Actuaries had the lowest divorce rate (17%) among the professions the group looked at, followed by physical scientists, life scientists, clergy, and software developers.

The study found that people who make less money are in general more likely to get married—but also more likely to get divorced. Wealthier people, in general, report being in happier marriages than lower-income individuals (perhaps because they aren’t as stressed about money). Fifty-three percent of people in lower income marriages rate themselves as happy versus 70% of people in upper-class marriages.

“Focusing on what is occurring within each profession, we found that none of the professions with the highest divorce rates require more than a high school diploma, and in 7 of those 10 occupations, the projected number of new jobs is expected to decline,” Naomi Cahn said on the IFS’s website. “By contrast, each of the 10 occupations with the lowest divorce rates required at least a bachelor’s degree, and all of them had at least a small projected growth rate.”

So what occupations should you avoid if you don’t want to get divorced?

Gaming managers currently have the highest divorce rate in the country, at 52.9%. Coming in second is bartenders, followed by flight attendants, gaming service workers, and rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders. (Yes, the professions get rather specific.)

You can check out the full list, as well as the projected salary information, education requirements, and future job prospect opportunities for each profession on the IFS’s website.