Amazon Is Offering $30 Off Kindles For a Very Limited Time

Amazon’s industry-shaking Kindle e-reader turns 10 on November 19. To celebrate the milestone, the retail giant is offering customers a $30 discount on certain Kindle devices.

The deal is available from Monday, October 23rd through Wednesday, October 25th, according to The Verge.

The standard Kindle, which usually retails at $79.99, will be $49.99; Kindle Paperwhite, which is usually $119.909 will retail at $89.99; and Kindle Voyage will sell for $169.99, rather than its usual $199.99.

Along with discounted e-readers, Amazon is also offering deals on a wide variety of top-selling e-books to expand your library. You can also snag cheaper prices on a one year Audible subscription, the audiobook subscription service that Amazon purchased in 2008, along with the Kindle Unlimited service.

The discount also comes days before the October 31 release of Amazon’s Kindle Oasis ($249.99 ); this version is waterproof and includes more storage (up to 32 GB for the more expensive model) and a built in access to Audible.