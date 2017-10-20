Tommy Hilfiger’s newest line is taking inclusivity to the next level with clothes for people with disabilities.

This week, the fashion brand launched the adaptive adult clothing line, which includes 37 styles for men and 34 for women. The line’s pants, shirts, jackets, sweaters, and dresses feature adjusted seams and openings and magnetic closures that let wearers or their caretaker put on garments with more ease.

Pants have velcro closures and magnetic flies and zippers, along with adjusted leg openings and hems to accommodate leg braces and orthotics. They also have pull-on loops inside the waistbands.

Shirts have magnetic buttons and cuffs that enable the wearer to don them using only one hand.

According to CNN, Tommy Hilfiger said that “inclusivity and the democratization of fashion have always been at the core of my brand’s DNA. These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves through fashion.”

This is the second Hilfiger collection oriented toward disabled people. Last year, the brand developed a line of clothes for children with disabilities in conjunction with Runway of Dreams, a non-profit that seeks to make fashion more accessible for people with disabilities.