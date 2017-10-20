PayPal Now Lets You Use Facebook Messenger to Send and Receive Money

PayPal will now allow customers to send and receive money in Facebook Messenger, the company announced Friday.

Those with a PayPal account can use Facebook Messenger to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments in an integration that starts Oct. 20. Using Messenger, people can send money to a friend by pressing the blue plus icon, selecting the green payments button and choosing PayPal as their funding source.

The move opens up payment options for the more than 1.2 billion people who use Facebook Messenger. Facebook launched a feature in its messaging app that allows users to send payments to each other with a credit or debit card in 2015. Earlier this year, the social network expanded the feature so that users could send money to groups of people, making it easier to split bills.

But for those who prefer to use PayPal, there is now another way to send money. Additionally, PayPal is introducing a customer service bot for the messaging app, so users can get any help needed right away.