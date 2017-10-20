Now you can add something new to the list of things you can purchase from Amazon: a tiny house.

MODS International has started selling its tiny homes on Amazon. The homes, which are made out of shipping containers, can be purchased much like anything else on Amazon with just a few clicks.

Apartment Therapy reports each 320 square foot home comes with appliances and bath fixtures as well as hookups for the essentials like water, plumbing, and electricity. The unit is also fully insulated and comes heated and air-conditioned. The cost? Just $36,000. Unfortunately, the homes aren’t available for free Prime shipping. Transport will run you an additional $4,500.

If you’re in the market for a tiny home it’s not the worst deal, especially if you have an Amazon credit card with room enough to charge this one. 5% cash back on a $36,000 home would be $1800. That could help you get started buying all the tiny furniture you need to turn your mini house into a home.

Amazon also has a few log home kits for sale on the site, although you’ll have to assemble those yourself.